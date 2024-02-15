Snapshot: Zionsville Police Department officer retires after 30 years

From left, Zionsville Mayor John Stehr, Zionsville resident Doug Gauthier and Zionsville Police Department Chief Michael Spears. Gauthier was recognized Feb. 9 for his retirement from the ZPD. According to the ZPD, Gauthier was a full-time member of the department from 1993 to 2015, when he retired as captain of Uniformed Services. Gauthier also graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2008. He stayed on as a volunteer reserve officer until Dec. 31, 2023. Stehr declared Feb. 9, 2024, “Douglas Gauthier Day.” (Photo courtesy of Zionsville Police Department)