A Flock camera shows a dark image of a vehicle suspected to be involved in an Oct. 13 fatal crash on Ind. 69 north of 96th Street. (Photo courtesy of the Fishers Police Department)

Fishers police ask for public’s help in October crash probe

Fishers Police Department officers continue to investigate an October 2023 fatal crash on Ind. 69 north of 96th Street and are asking for the public’s help.

A Feb. 15 news release identified a dark-colored Jeep Patriot as a “vehicle of interest,” and police included a photo of the vehicle from a Flock traffic camera. However, the image is extremely dark and the vehicle is difficult to see, other than the headlights.

The news release asks that anyone with information about the crash call Lt. Kevin Kobli at 317-595-3300.

The Oct. 13 accident took place at about 10:45 p.m. and involved a motorcycle. The rider, 61-year-old Ronald Baxter of Fort Wayne, was ejected and fatally injured.


