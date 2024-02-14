Current Publishing
You are at:»»»GBC buys Citizens trust portfolio
GBC buys Citizens trust portfolio
GBC Bank, which has locations in the Geist and Indianapolis areas, has expanded its wealth management services by acquiring the Citizens State Bank of New Castle’s trust portfolio. (Photo courtesy of GBC Bank)

GBC buys Citizens trust portfolio

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Business Local

GBC Bank recently announced that it acquired the trust portfolio from Citizens State Bank of New Castle.

“Both the teams at GBC Bank and Citizens State Bank have worked tirelessly for a seamless transition,” President and CEO of GBC Bank Michael Graf stated. “We look forward to serving these new customers and thank Citizens State Bank for their trust in us to do so.”

The announcement states that GBC Bank looks forward to building relationships with the clients involved.

“We try to live our values daily by being caring, professional, and responsive community partners,” stated Diane Renforth, director of GBC Bank Wealth Management. “We accomplish this by providing individuals, area businesses and nonprofit organizations customized financial advice and solutions where the customers’ needs are center. We are looking forward to expanding our values and services to our newest GBC Wealth Management clients.”

GBC Bank, based in Greenfield, has operated for more than 150 years, according to the announcement. It has locations throughout Hancock County, including McCordsville and Fortville, and on 96th Street in Indianapolis.


More Headlines

CIZ 1231 COVER Looking ahead cover option 2Town of Zionsville hires its first general counsel CIG COM SafeCam 021324Lawrence home, business security cameras can help police Zac JacksonState budget director to become Carmel’s chief financial officer  CIC DOUGH 0213 Derek ElstonFormer IU player Elston lends people skills to Merchants Bank mainMental health matters: Zionsville psychologist seeks to spread awareness about mental health in minority communities Image 1Carmel High School girls swimming team keeps making waves with 38th straight state title
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact