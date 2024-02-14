GBC buys Citizens trust portfolio

GBC Bank recently announced that it acquired the trust portfolio from Citizens State Bank of New Castle.

“Both the teams at GBC Bank and Citizens State Bank have worked tirelessly for a seamless transition,” President and CEO of GBC Bank Michael Graf stated. “We look forward to serving these new customers and thank Citizens State Bank for their trust in us to do so.”

The announcement states that GBC Bank looks forward to building relationships with the clients involved.

“We try to live our values daily by being caring, professional, and responsive community partners,” stated Diane Renforth, director of GBC Bank Wealth Management. “We accomplish this by providing individuals, area businesses and nonprofit organizations customized financial advice and solutions where the customers’ needs are center. We are looking forward to expanding our values and services to our newest GBC Wealth Management clients.”

GBC Bank, based in Greenfield, has operated for more than 150 years, according to the announcement. It has locations throughout Hancock County, including McCordsville and Fortville, and on 96th Street in Indianapolis.