No injuries in Fishers house fire

There were no injuries from a fire late Feb. 12 at a large residence that was under construction in the Fishers’ Breakwater neighborhood off Brooks School Road, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

A news release from the FFD stated that firefighters responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the unoccupied home, which was engulfed in flames.

“Upon arrival of the first engine, the structure was fully involved with fire,” the release stated. “Over 35 firefighters battled the blaze, as well as the ensuing woods fire located behind the residence. Additional homes beyond the woods were a concern with fire extension. However, firefighters were able to contain the fire without additional spread to other buildings.”

FFD reports that the building was set back from the road and there weren’t fire hydrants nearby. Firefighters had to use multiple engines and handlines to get water to the site. The building was a complete loss, the news release stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fishers Police Department, Carmel Fire Department, Noblesville Fire Department, Hamilton County Public Safety Communications, Fishers Fire Corps and Duke Energy assisted with the response.