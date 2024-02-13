Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Crunch Fitness to open Noblesville location in spring
Crunch Fitness to open Noblesville location in spring
The presale trailer for Crunch Fitness. (Photo courtesy of Corey Reece)

Crunch Fitness to open Noblesville location in spring

0
By on Noblesville Community

Crunch Fitness will open a new location in Noblesville at 14436 Mundy Drive this spring. The 33,000-square foot gym will include cardio and strength equipment, circuit training, personal training, group fitness, a functional training area, HydroMassage beds, infrared saunas and tanning, among other amenities.

Crunch Fitness started as a small gym in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 1989, according to its website. Its philosophy is based on positivity, inclusivity and fun, and there are more than 400 locations.

An opening date has not been determined, according to Corey Reece, who will operate the Noblesville facility and is one of the franchise owners.

CiN 0220 COM Crunch Fitness 1
A layout of the Crunch Fitness gym in Noblesville. (Photo courtesy of Corey Reece)

“Crunch (Fitness) essentially took the best aspect of all these fad gyms and put it all under one roof and then they use the high-value, low-cost model,” Reece, a Noblesville resident, said.

When Reece first entered a Crunch Fitness in 2022 in Baton Rouge, La., he said it “was like a playground” with multiple squat racks with platforms and lots of dumbbells.

Reece said Crunch Fitness features a HIITZone, with equipment commonly used in a CrossFit gym. It includes heavy bags, kettlebells, wall balls, turf areas with sleds and battle ropes.

“It was very attractive to me walking in for the first time because, really, the only place you see anything like (the HIITZone equipment) is if you go to a college football training facility or something like that,” Reece said.

The gym will also offer group fitness classes, including BodyWeb with TRX, Zumba, Cardio Tai Box, yoga and Pilates.

Crunch Fitness memberships can be purchased at a trailer off of 146th Street next to the Jaggers restaurant. The trailer is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Memberships won’t be available online until the opening date gets closer.

Membership costs range from $9.99 to $29.99. For more, visit crunch.com.


More Headlines

mainMental health matters: Zionsville psychologist seeks to spread awareness about mental health in minority communities CiN 0213 COVER Promise Road PE teacher 1Honor roll: Promise Road Elementary School P.E. teacher recognized for innovative methods CIG COM BaseBarber 021324 1Base Barber: Army veteran gives military cuts to active-duty, veterans at Fort Harrison CIG COM HancockHealth 021324Hancock Health responding to Geist-area growth CiN 0213 COM Ind. 32 projectINDOT to start Ind. 32 project in April cityhallCarmel in brief — February 13, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact