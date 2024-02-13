Athlete of the week: Senior guard’s versatility proves valuable to Shamrocks

Senior Ellie Kelleher led the Westfield High School girls basketball team in scoring this season, but that was only one facet of her contributions.

“She had some big games, scoring-wise,” Shamrocks coach Kelsey Steele said. “She does a lot of other stuff for us as well. It’s not just the scoring, it’s the passing, it’s the deflections and the other ways to create offense for us (that) makes her special. Her ability to see the floor is really good and just makes others around her better.”

Kelleher averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for the Shamrocks, who finished with a 13-11 record. She averaged 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a sophomore.

“I feel I made the most improvement in my confidence and leadership capabilities,” Kelleher said. “Building my confidence and leadership allowed me to grow both as a player and as a person.”

The 5-foot-10 Kelleher can play the point guard position but often plays shooting guard or the wing spot.

“She’s really versatile for us all over the floor,” Steele said.

Steele said Kelleher’s clutch 3-point shooting improved.

“We knew she could shoot it a year ago, but she is stepping into her (3-point shot) with confidence, which is what we needed,” Steele said. “When people guarded her with smaller guards, we looked to post her up. Just being able to stretch the floor, some of the 3s she’s made this year have been pretty deep. (They’ve) been at big times when we’ve needed them.”

Kelleher scored 31 points Jan. 19 on 12-of-17 shooting, including six 3-pointers, in a 59-57 overtime loss at Brownsburg.

Kelleher will play for Indiana Wesleyan University next season.

“I’m looking to work on my consistency with shooting and scoring the ball with all different types of defenses and defenders,” she said. “I also need to get stronger transitioning from high school to college so I can contribute in as many ways as possible as well as becoming more mentally tough.”

Kelleher said she chose Indiana Wesleyan because of the culture that has been built there.

“They have established a winning program with great girls and coaches, and I knew that it was something I wanted to be a part of,” she said.

Kelleher’s love of basketball started at an early age.

“I started playing in kindergarten when it was coed, so I was always playing against the boys,” Kelleher said. “I also swam on my neighborhood and middle school swim team, which built great endurance for basketball.”

Favorite athlete: Tyrese Haliburton

Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite genre of music: Country