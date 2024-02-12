Current Publishing
State budget director to become Carmel's chief financial officer 

State of Indiana Budget Director Zac Jackson will soon leave his post to become the chief financial officer and controller for the City of Carmel.

Jackson, who has worked for the State Budget Agency since 2005, will manage all aspects of the city’s financial and cash flow planning, analyze the city’s financial position and set and monitor financial strategy. He will begin his role with the city April 8.

“Zac is one of our state’s top financial leaders, and I am thrilled to have him join our leadership team,” Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam said. “Shaping a transparent financial strategy and protecting and effectively directing our assets are critical in advancing our ambitious plans and continuing our strong financial position.”

Before becoming budget director for the state, Jackson worked for the Indiana Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning and the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute.

“On behalf of the State of Indiana, I want to thank Zac for his years of service to Hoosier taxpayers,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb stated. “Personally, I am grateful for his wise counsel and fiscal leadership. The City of Carmel and Mayor Finkam are lucky to have him.”

A graduate of the University of Southern Indiana, Jackson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Butler University and a Master of Public Affairs from IUPUI.

“Carmel is a dynamic city with a bright future, and I look forward to providing financial leadership toward advancing Mayor Finkam’s plans,” Jackson said.


