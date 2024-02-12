Free tickets for Republican gubernatorial debate available now

Free tickets for the March 11 Republican gubernatorial debate, presented by Current Publishing and sponsored exclusively by The Center for the Performing Arts, are available online at https://thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events/events/2324/rental/republican-gubernatorial-debate/.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and will include candidates Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) will not be participating, as Congress is scheduled to be in session at the time of the debate, and his attendance is required there, a spokesman said.

All tickets will be for reserved seating and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.