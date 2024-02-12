Carmel artist makes NBA All-Star contribution

Lucie Rice had to do a little homework before creating her contribution to NBA All-Star festivities: artwork depicting 13 of Indiana’s iconic gyms.

Rice grew up in northern Kentucky and moved to Carmel three years ago from Nashville, Tenn.

“I read about each location and scoured the internet for photos of the interiors and exteriors of each space,” Rice said. “In the process, I learned so much about the rich history of Indiana’s love of basketball.”

During All-Star weekend, the piece will be displayed outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. NBA All-Star weekend kicks off Feb. 16, with the All-Star Game set for Feb. 18.

“My process was very different from the other artists participating, as I went with a cut paper collage application, while everyone else painted their pieces,” Rice said. “As a digital illustrator, I designed the image on the computer, printed the individual elements, cut the elements out and collaged them back together on the sphere. I spent a solid week creating the design, many hours cutting the individual pieces, and another week installing the work on the fiberglass form. It was a major challenge but a fantastic experience overall.”

The 13 iconic gyms depicted are New Castle, Seymour, East Chicago, Richmond, Elkhart, Michigan City, Gary West, Lafayette Jeff, Southport, Washington, Columbus North, Marion and Muncie.

After a selection process by Indy Arts Council, Rice was one of 24 artists from across the state selected to create their interpretations of some of the most memorable and iconic, people, moments and players in Indiana basketball history on 6-foot sculptures.

“Before moving (to Carmel), I had the honor of designing the Carmel Midtown mural and hope to have more opportunities to create public art locally,” Rice said.