Westfield gets new director of Facilities and Events

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis had added people power to his administration, starting with a new key leadership position responsible for facilities, leased properties and Westfield Welcome.

Matthew Deck will take on the newly created position of director of Facilities and Events, where he will play a key role in the anticipated transition of the management at Grand Park.

In December 2023, the city entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, a public-private partnership of Keystone Group, Indy Sports & Entertainment, Indy Eleven, and Bullpen Ventures. Deck’s role will involve working collaboratively with those partners to hammer out the details of that management agreement.

“Once this agreement is signed, I think my job with Grand Park will change quite a bit,” Deck said, adding that specifics of his role once the agreement is signed will be decided during negotiations.

Deck will also oversee all city-owned facilities, and will serve as the director of Westfield Welcome, the city’s department focused on community events and hospitality for residents and visitors. He’s already gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the year.

“Westfield Welcome is working with the current Grand Park Staff and Hamilton County on the solar eclipse, which is April 8,” Deck said. “That is a big event on my agenda. I will be meeting with several teams here in the next few weeks to try to catch up and get up to speed on all that is involved with that event. We’re expecting several thousand visitors to Grand Park for that event and we’re very excited about being one of the host locations for it.”

Deck’s duties will include managing physical operations, supervising maintenance staff, and overseeing maintenance of city facilities. Deck will play a critical role in developing and implementing strategic objectives, managing budgets, and fostering a collaborative environment among staff.

A 20-year resident of Westfield, Deck spent 25 years working at Tradewinds, most recently serving as chief operating officer. He has served on Westfield’s Advisory Planning Commission, as President of the Redevelopment Authority and Westfield Sports Commission, and on the Boards for the Westfield Education Foundation and the Downtown Westfield Association.

“I’ve gained a greater connection to the actual events in the city,” Deck said. “I’ve helped host some of those events, and that has allowed me to connect very closely with the current Westfield Welcome staff.”

With regard to his new job, Deck said it’s all about following his passion.

“I was very close to (former Mayor Andy Cook) and through that relationship, I really grew to love this city, especially Grand Park. I feel like that’s our crown jewel. It really gives us a national identity,” Deck said. “Having been named the sixth fastest growing city in the country is incredible. The fact that I can be at the heart of that in helping to take this city to the next level is a tremendous honor.”

Deck also noted that he’s excited to work with Mayor Willis and the new administration on a vision for Westfield’s future.

“I think this position is specifically designed for me. It’s perfect for me and I’m excited and I cannot wait to get into it and be a part of Westfield’s future growth and development and success,” he said.

Deck and his wife of 25 years, Janel, raised their daughters Lindsay, 22 and Natalie, 20 in Westfield along with their dogs, Winston and Gracie.