Pink Pajama Party supporting IWIN to return to Carmel

Women from across Indiana can enjoy a girls night out with dinner, dancing, activities and games, all while wearing pajamas. The Indiana Women in Need Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Pink Pajama Party Feb. 23 at the Renaissance Indianapolis North hotel in Carmel to raise funds for breast cancer patients. Sleepovers are optional, and the Renaissance will offer discounted rates for those wishing to stay the night.

IWIN’s mission incorporates a “neighbor next door” philosophy. To support Hoosier breast cancer patients, IWIN grants up to $400 per patient to help offset indirect costs related to treatment for breast cancer. It includes everyday expenses and support services such as housekeeping, child or elder care, transportation, lawn care, doctor-recommended massage therapy sessions, exercise classes, as well as gift cards for items such as gas, meals and groceries. Things, in other words, that a community or a next-door neighbor might offer to someone in need.

“One of the things I appreciate about IWIN is that they are focusing on something that other organizations aren’t,” said Annette Roy, two-time breast cancer survivor, past IWIN recipient and IWIN public relations and marketing volunteer. “Those are the intangible costs that affect cancer patients, and they’re hard to measure. Loss of time, loss of work, loss of income, loss of ability to do things, and they’re addressing those needs with a gift that helps people through the worst time of their life.”

The Pink Pajama Party is set for 6 to 11 p.m., and IWIN anticipates attendance to reach 225. Admission is $125 or $100 for breast cancer survivors.

In 2023, IWIN awarded payments toward goods and services to 827 breast cancer patients statewide, up from 604 in 2022.

“IWIN has an easy application process, and all individuals who qualify are served,” said Debbie Laswell, IWIN development/program director.

For more or to purchase tickets, visit iwinfoundation.org/events/pink-pajama-party.