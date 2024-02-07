Noblesville mental wellness nonprofit presents fundraiser

IGNITE.TRANSORM, a nonprofit that focuses on women’s mental, physical and spiritual wellness, is presenting a Masquerade Gala at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Noblesville Indianapolis Conference Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 17. It is the first fundraising gala the nonprofit has hosted.

The event will feature include games where attendees can compete for a jewelry prize, along with a Mardi Gras parade, horn players and street performers, including a roller skater, a magician, a juggler, an LED light performer and dancers.

“Our idea is that we didn’t want this to be the boring, sit down, bad chicken dinner fundraiser,” said Mary Beth Woehrle, founder and president of IGNITE.TRANSFORM. “So, we want people up and walking around and seeing the performers and just having fun throughout the evening.”

The nonprofit will also be kicking off a memorial scholarship fund established by local parents who lost their daughter to mental health issues. The fund is called the McKenzie Barnes Ignited Hope Scholarship Fund and will pay cover costs clients in IGNITE.TRANSFORM’s mental, physical and spiritual wellness program.

IGNITE.TRANSFORM’s program provides up to 52 private mental health counseling sessions per year, a personal trainer and 1-on-1 Bible study.

The nonprofit, which was founded in 2016, opened at Ignite Center 4 Community in Noblesville on Oct. 8, 2021. The center provides fitness classes, mental health support groups, mental health talks and Christian-based Bible studies.

“We knew people needed community and that was a big piece missing,” Woehrle said. “We walked through COVID, and so everybody’s mental health got worse. Most people’s physical wellness didn’t do so great during that time, either, and people were not in connection with each other.”

The Bishops band offered to perform at the event, and Embassy Suites offered to host it. The site is at 13700 Conference Center Dr. S. in Noblesville

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to share with people who don’t know us, because we’ve been in this community for a while, but there’s still a lot of people who don’t know when they drive by this building what it is and so it’s just an opportunity for us to let more people know and to celebrate all the people who are coming out to support us that night,” Woehrle said.

Tickets are $125 and a table for eight is $1,250. Tickets can be purchased online. By using the discount code Flash Sale, attendees can get a discount on a table of eight while resources last.

For more, visit ignitetransform.org.