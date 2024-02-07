Fishers volunteers donate almost 13,000 hours in 2023

The City of Fishers recently announced volunteer statistics for 2023, highlighting the community involvement of city residents.

“Fishers volunteers really put in the work last year and we could not be more impressed,” the announcement stated. “By being involved in our community, volunteers have made a huge difference. Nearly 13,000 hours of volunteer work were logged last year.”

Some statistics related to volunteers are:

5,528 people volunteered in 2023, which is 1,120 more than 2022

Volunteer hours in 2023 totaled 12,975

Using a value of $31.80 per hour, volunteers gave $412,515 worth of their time

Volunteer hours per department were: City of Fishers – 2,521 Fishers Parks – 2,169 Fishers AgriPark – 1,653 Fishers Farmers Market – 1,300 Fishers Police Department – 1,172 Fishers Maker Playground – 1,030 Spark!Fishers – 611 Department of Engineering – 563 Fishers Storm Water Utility – 334 Planning and Zoning – 23



The city’s online portal includes volunteer opportunities with area nonprofit organizations, such as Medical Mutts, Special Olympics and the Alhuda Foundation Food Pantry. More than 50 agencies are listed on the webpage in addition to volunteer opportunities with City of Fishers departments.

People interested in volunteering can go to the webpage, volunteerfishers.com, and either look at the different agencies listed — each with a link to their own website — or at the list of volunteer opportunities. Volunteers using the page must create a profile.

Some volunteer opportunities require background checks, and the page takes the user through that process.