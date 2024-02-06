Snapshot: Bone Dry Roofing partners with Indy Humane Society

From left, Bone Dry Roofing employees Kevin Eagle, Jeff Johnson, Tim Jones and Ruben Chavez and the rest of the Bone Dry team partnered with Indy Humane Society Jan. 27 for a free microchipping pet clinic. People with pets 3 months and older visited 7735 Winton Dr. in Indianapolis for a drive-thru-style microchipping event inside a warehouse. “We (were) excited to partner with Indy Humane Society to enable this free service to the community and their pets,” said Kristi Mengelt, marketing director for Bone Dry Roofing. (Photo by Adam Seif)