Spartz changes mind on stepping away from Congress, announces re-election bid

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has changed her mind about stepping away from Congress.

The Noblesville Republican announced Feb. 5 that she will seek reelection for Indiana’s 5th District seat. Almost exactly one year earlier, she said she would not run again, citing a desire to spend more time with her daughters.

“Deciding where your duty lies – family, work or country, is never an easy task. Earlier last year, I decided to take some time off from running for public office to recharge and spend more time in Indiana with my family. However, looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on,” Spartz stated. “As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic, and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them. We must carry on the sacrifice of countless Americans for our liberties and keep the American dream alive for our children.”

Spartz, who grew up in Ukraine, has represented the 5th District since 2021.

Several other Republican candidates have announced campaigns for the 5th District, which covers all of Hamilton County and Marion, Muncie, Anderson and Kokomo. The filing deadline is noon Feb. 9. The primary election is May 7.