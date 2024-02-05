Current to add seventh title with North Indy

Current Publishing
Current Publishing announced Feb. 5 the addition of a new coverage area, the northern portion of Indianapolis.

The company’s seventh weekly newspaper title, Current in North Indy, will debut on March 12, joining Current editions in Carmel, Fishers, Lawrence/Geist, Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville. The 6,803 households in North Indy, to be served by U.S. Mail, as is the case with all Current newspapers, will bring to 139,235 the number of households Current serves.

“This additional area of coverage was born to us as a result of requests from residents and advertisers to deliver our hyper-local news content to that area,” said Ben Weir, president and CEO of Current. “We listened and we took it to heart. We’re excited to be able to serve this new audience.”

Local coverage topics will include, among others, community news, residents, local business openings, revitalization, schools, arts and entertainment, dining, road construction and development.

“Our editorial presence will be as critical to the success of Current in North Indy as advertising revenue will be,” said Steve Greenberg, company co-founder and vice president. “Since Current was launched in 2006, the aim has been, and will continue to be, to have our newsgathering folks embedded in the community. The charge is to see and be seen, to be accessible and to commit to a sense of urgency on behalf of the audience.”

Current, a privately held company, continues to have the largest print-media footprint anywhere in Indiana. Independent research shows 92 percent of the households receiving Current tend to keep it in the home for between four and seven days. An average of 2.6 residents read Current for up to 22 minutes per week. Eighty-eight percent of respondents said “yes” when asked if they have trust and confidence in Current to cover hyper-local news in a fair-and-balanced manner.

