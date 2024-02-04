Second ALDI store coming to Westfield

Current Publishing
A variance for a second ALDI store, set to be constructed in the SpringMill Pointe Development, was approved in January by the Westfield Board of Zoning Appeals.

Westfield residents will soon have two options when it comes to shopping at ALDI.

The grocer intends to expand its locations by building a store on a four-acre parcel in the SpringMill Pointe development on the south side of Ind. 32, about 1 mile west of U.S. 31. The popular discount chain will construct a 20,000 square foot building at the site.

Updates for the store’s facade and roof plans were approved by the Westfield Board of Zoning Appeals in late January. The grocer asked for a variance on two points to accommodate for projections on the east facade. The project developers said the store will have a predominant sloping roofline, similar to the design of other ALDI stores; however, a variance is required in order to comply with the city’s regulations.

The developers of the site also noted that the new store will include full masonry, as well as windows and awnings that are not prototypical to ALDI stores to dress up the rear of the building.

There were no comments on the project during a Jan. 23 public hearing.

This will be the second ALDI store in Westfield. The existing store is on the northwest of the intersection of U.S. 31 and 146th Street. A construction timeline has not yet been announced.


