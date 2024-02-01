Attorney has passion for estate planning, motorcycle racing

Christopher Blair is passionate about motorcycle racing.

The attorney has a passion for his professional career as well.

After practicing other forms of law, Blair has found his niche in estate planning.

The 1996 Carmel High School graduate said he primarily works with people in their 50s and 60s.

“We create wills and trust plans for people to try to make sure it’s distributed the way you want it to, but we also help them plan for unexpected medical treatments they may need late in life or long-term care by offering them asset protection through some of our trust plans,” Blair said. “We also do probate work if someone passes away.”

Blair, 46, started his own practice, Christopher Blair Law, 1 1/2 years ago. He worked for an estate planning firm for a year before starting his own practice

Blair didn’t’ take any estate planning classes in law school.

“I remember taking the bar exam and having no idea on an essay question about a trust,” Blair said. “I was terrified. It was the only question where I felt like I completely guessed.”

In his first job, he litigated in federal court for a year.

“I hated it for lots of reasons,” he said. “I’ve been an administrative law judge and worked for the Indiana Supreme Court. I’ve had a handful of other jobs in law that were interesting while it lasted, but I didn’t enjoy it. When I started doing this, I felt this was it for me. I feel like this is what I really wanted to do because a lot of the nastiness that goes with adversarial legal work is not there. You are actually being proactive rather than being reactive to something happening. It’s a lot easier emotionally to get people’s ducks in a row for them and get them peace of mind. A lot of other legal work is the exact opposite of that. It’s very satisfying to feel like you were actually helping people. It’s very satisfying to be an expert about it.”

Blair has office hours at zWORKS in Zionsville and at a home office in Broad Ripple. But he often travels to clients’ offices, homes or meets at restaurants.

A Purdue University graduate with a degree in communications, Blair had a lawn-cutting business for several years before he decided to attend the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.

To challenge himself outside of his law practice, Blair races motorcycles in the lightweight twins class in WERA Motorcycle Road Racing. He said most of the tracks are in the southeast.

He has been racing for eight years. He started with four years of track days, which are organized events to help racers prepare for higher levels of competition.

“The analogy I use it’s like playing a pickup game of basketball at the YMCA or a playground,” he said of track days.

Blair raced bicycles before he started racing motorcycles. He won USA Cycling state championships in 2012, 2014 and 2015 on his time trial bicycle.

“Racing a bicycle made me think about going at it in a more focused and professional way,” he said.

Blair won the Mid-Central Regional championship in 2021.

“I could explain a lot of my success in law school on what I learned from racing bicycles,” he said. “I feel like if I’m going to do it, I have to do it with excellence. I’m either all in or I’m just a casual observer.”

Blair played basketball for Carmel schools through ninth grade and then played intramural basketball.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Blair lost approximately 100 pounds when he started riding bicycles in 2011. He had gained weight during his undergraduate time at Purdue.

“I was severely overweight,” he said. “When I went to Purdue, when they gave me a meal card and cable TV, I got really fat. At some point, I became a lot more athletic again.”

For more, visit christopherblairlaw.com.