Night & Day diversions – January 30, 2024

‘Menopause, the Musical”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Menopause, the Musical” through Feb. 4 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

Classical pianist Clare Longendyke will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Live at the Center series at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $10 or register for a free livestream. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Indy Nights with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Route 66’

Actors Theatre of Indiana’s production of “Route 66” runs Feb. 2-18 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistatge.org.

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’

The Belfy Theatre will present “One Man, Two Guvnors” Feb. 2-11 at The Switch Theatre at Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy in Fishers. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com

‘Och & OY! A Considered Cabaret’

Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro will share stories and songs in a cabaret show at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.