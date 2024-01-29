Current Publishing
Carmel mayor announces leadership team, looks to fill open positions

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam has announced the composition of her leadership team, which includes 11 employees who have previously served the city in an official capacity.

“The critical nature of the city’s work requires a forward-thinking team capable of responding to citizens and the needs of the city in efficient and innovative ways,” Finkam stated. “This team will be mission-focused on creating a stronger Carmel.”

Team members are (*denotes returning team member):

  • Jim Crider – Chief of staff (previously director of administration)*
  • Ann Bingman – Controller*
  • Rebecca Carl – Director, marketing and community relations
  • John Duffy – Director, Carmel Utilities*
  • David Haboush – Chief, Carmel Fire Department*
  • Lisa Hartz – Director, human resources*
  • Matt Higginbotham – Commissioner, Street Department*

  • Bob Higgins – General manager, Brookshire Golf Course*
  • Mike Hollibaugh – Director, community services*
  • Jeremy Kashman – City engineer, engineering department*
  • Benjamin Legge – Corporation counsel (interim)

  • Henry Mestetsky – Director, redevelopment*

  • Timothy Renick – Director, information and communications systems*

Additional appointments, including a chief of police to succeed retiring Carmel Police Department Chief Jim Barlow, chief financial officer, corporation counsel and executive director of economic development will be made in the coming weeks.


