Westfield Democrats start the season

Westfield Democrats kicked off the 2024 election year with a “Happy Blue Year” celebration Jan. 19 at SpringHill Suites with a crowd of more than 75, more than 15 times the number who met in a resident’s basement five years ago when the organization launched, according to members.

At that point, Democrats couldn’t break 40 percent in any election, according to Josh Lowry, a Westfield trial lawyer who is running for Indiana House District 24. He spent five years as a deputy attorney general practicing constitutional law and previously ran for Indiana Senate.

In 2023, Lowry’s wife Alexis won four of six Westfield districts, falling only 23 votes short of winning a seat on the City Council.

“The next time someone says there are not enough Democrats in Westfield to win, we know there are enough,” Lowry said.

New Castle native and Indiana Superintendent of Education Jennifer McCormick is running for governor. McCormick is a lifelong teacher with degrees from Purdue, Ball State and Indiana State universities. McCormick said that 30 percent of her campaign volunteers and 25 percent of her donors are Republicans.

“We are better together,” she said. “We are better working in a bipartisan fashion that is civil. We have to energize and mobilize people who have never been energized or mobilized.”

In Indiana, if a person hasn’t voted in two consecutive elections, their name can be removed from voter lists. To check voter registration status, visit vote.civicnation.org/register/countusindiana.