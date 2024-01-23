Comedy is a family affair

“One Man, Two Guvnors” will be a true family affair for Noblesville resident Andrea Odle.

“The Odles tend to do theater together,” Andrea said. “This will be the first time I have had the pleasure of directing (husband) Mason and Rylee on stage and having my oldest daughter, Lexi Odle, as the producer. It is a blast, and I cannot wait to do it again.

The Belfy Theatre will present “One Man, Two Guvnors” Feb. 2-11 at The Switch Theatre at Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy in Fishers. Lexi is a 2019 Noblesville High School graduate and Rylee graduated from NHS in 2023.

“It is so fun to do all of this with my family,” Lexi said. “It also eliminates that awkwardness of having to establish trust and new working relationships with people you’ve never met before. We can skip all that and just get to the fun part. Plus, everyone in my family is so multifaceted in the things we’re good at. All of us have been in so many positions in so many shows, so we can always help each other out in whatever way we need. You can always count on family.”

Mason plays Francis, who tries to keep his two bosses from meeting each other.

“Francis is a fun role,” Mason said. “He is a good-natured person just trying to make it through the day like most of us. He has a great attitude and is a likable character.”

Mason enjoys comedic roles.

“Comedy is all about timing,” he said. “When you do it right, the feedback you get from the audience is exhilarating, and the cast feeds off of the audience’s reactions. If done poorly, the silence can be deafening, so either way, you are getting instant feedback on whether the audience is enjoying the performance.”

Moving all the props and staging is the most difficult part, Andrea said.

“Since The Belfry Theatre is currently looking for a new home, we find ourselves rehearsing off-site, and then loading in four days before the curtain goes up,” Andrea said. “Many hands make light work, so it’s all hands on deck.”

For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com.