Blueprint for Improvement: Bright and beautiful Zionsville kitchen

After

Built in 1998, this kitchen in Zionsville’s Austin Oakes neighborhood was in need of a refresh. Through modern aesthetics and efficient functionality, the final outcome is an inviting and practical space that radiates brightness and beauty, significantly elevating the homeowner’s’ everyday living experience.

BFI 1 16 24 Before
Before
  • White perimeter cabinetry offers timeless style, complemented by warm wood tones on the island and bar for a touch of organic warmth.
  • The reimagined appliance layout enables the inclusion of a statement double range with custom hood, establishing a functional focal point.
  • Smart storage solutions, including a knife block drawer, tiered utility drawers, utensil pull-outs, and roll-out shelves keep essentials close at hand while maintaining a clutter-free appearance.
  • The integrated quartz counter and backsplash provide the sophisticated appeal of natural stone without the upkeep.


