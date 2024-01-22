West Fork Whiskey Co., to expand in Westfield

A little more than a year ago, West Fork Whiskey Co., opened a nearly $11 million tourism facility in Westfield, across from Grand Park Sports Complex. Now, the central Indiana whiskey distillery has announced it has entered a partnership with Ouabache Investments that will allow further development on the property at 191st Street to include space for outdoor concerts and more.

“We are constantly looking for ways to grow our company,” Co-founder and Co-CEO Blake Jones stated. “Throughout our history, we’ve had to limit our growth several times due to a lack of inventory. This partnership and investment will allow our company to dramatically expand our whiskey inventory, marketing and sales, leading to significant expansion.”

The partnership with Ouabache Investments based in Indianapolis will include an initial investment of $3 million, with an additional $10 to $15 million to support production contracts and real estate development that will allow the distillery to dramatically accelerate growth and expand production with a new rack house at 191st Street. The new aging facility will also give the distillery the ability to improve its tourism experience by highlighting how both barrels and the overall aging environment affect the flavor of its bourbon and whiskey.

“We couldn’t have found a better, locally based, partnership to help us reach our goal of creating world-class whiskey and bourbons here in central Indiana,” Jones stated.

Established in 2015, West Fork Whiskey Co. distills and produces craft whiskeys and bourbons with as many local ingredients as possible. The Westfield location at 10 E. 191st St. includes The Mash House restaurant, which opens Tuesdays through Sundays at 11 a.m., and Stave Cocktail Lounge for ages 21 and older, which opens Tuesdays through Fridays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m.

For more, visit westforkwhiskey.com.