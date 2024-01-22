Nutrition shop opens In Lawrence

A new coffee shop specializing in healthy meals has opened in Lawrence. According to the owners, it has a diverse menu of food and beverages.

On Jan 15, owners Erika Canul and Enrique Martinez celebrated the opening of 2E Lawrence Nutrition Place with a ribbon cutting at the store, 4721 N. Franklin Rd., in Lawrence.

Canul and Martinez said they wanted to start a business that would emphasize nutrition by incorporating Herbalife products into the menu.

According to the Herbalife website, its products support nutrition goals that include weight loss and muscle gain.

Martinez said 2E Lawerence Nutrition Place is committed to nourishing the community and promoting healthy lifestyles.

“My goal is to bring to the (people) around the neighborhood a quality life,” Martinez said. “Better life and more nutrition (are the goals).”

2E Lawrence Nutrition beverage options include smoothies, juice, Boba tea and cappuccino.

“The Boba tea is made with four different teas,” Martinez said. “It has a little less caffeine and is high in protein.”

The coffee shop also has a selection of healthy food items, such as muffins, pancakes, doughnuts and cheesecakes. Martinez said that everything on the menu is delicious and healthy.

2E Lawrence Nutrition Place is open Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday from 7 a.m., to 6 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.