Mayor announces new ways for public to conduct town business

Mayor John Stehr recently announced new procedures that he said are more efficient ways for the public to do business with the Town of Zionsville.

According to the town’s public information officer, Amanda Vela, a first-floor reception desk at Zionsville Town Hall will serve as a welcome and information area for guests. The Zionsville Police Department and Zionsville Fire Department headquarters will also re-open for public services, including permits, fingerprinting and more.

“After gathering data from people who do business with the town and our town staff, I believe there are more efficient ways to handle operations in Town Hall,” Stehr stated. “That starts with a main welcome desk and department liaisons moving back to their departments so we can re-open the Zionsville Police Department and Zionsville Fire Department for public services.”

Vela said the new concept eliminates the Municipal Relations Center and moves staff back to their designated department offices. The space formerly housing the MAC will be used by the town’s permit and planning office. In the future, more services and amenities will be added to streamline business at Town Hall, including a centrally located payment kiosk to help process payments more efficiently.

The ZPD headquarters at 1075 Parkway Dr. is now open to the public, and police-related services are being conducted there. Services available at the ZPD headquarters include solicitor permits, golf cart permits, background checks and fingerprint services. ZFD headquarters remain inside Town Hall and are also open to the public.

Town Hall and the ZPD headquarters are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.