Lawrence police Citizens Academy applications open

The Lawrence Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizen Academy through Feb. 15.

The program begins March 7 and lasts through May 16.

According to an announcement from the City of Lawrence, the Citizen Academy aims to develop community awareness through education, providing a deeper understanding of the Lawrence Police Department and the role law enforcement plays in the community.

“The Lawrence Police Department Citizen Academy will promote the concept of ‘Together Everyone Achieves More,’” the announcement stated. “This will create better teamwork and cooperation between the Lawrence Police Department and the citizens we serve.”

The 11-week program consists of weekly three-hour classes that include lectures, hands-on learning and role-playing scenarios, according to the application form. Participants will be required to complete a ride-along with a patrol officer.

Those who participate in the Lawrence Police Department Citizen Academy will learn about policing functions and how to assist officers in identifying and resolving problems in the community.

“This program will provide an overview of the professional training that Lawrence Police Department officers receive and how we function to provide the highest level of service and protection to the community,” the form states.

The application form stressed that those participating in the program do not earn any police powers or authority. The program is solely about educating members of the public. Participants must be 21 or older.

To apply, visit cityoflawrence.org/news/2024/01/09/lpd-citizen-academy-application-2024.