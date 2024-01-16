Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: Art of reading the room

Opinion: Art of reading the room

0
By on Terry Anker

Writers are often guided by the aphorism to “write for their audience.” Like most truisms, it seems reasonable enough. While the Italian language may be beautiful, an article penned in it for a Chinese audience is probably not ideal. Even those few who might understand the words are likely to be lost in the nuance. It is generally better to meet the reader where they are. Don’t make folks work too hard to figure out the point.

Likewise, a third-grade textbook aims toward a very different target than one penned to graduate students in theoretical physics. Arguably, the elementary school volume is more accessible. Still, while there are few who could make use of the latter, a solid argument could be made that it is the more substantive and important. The famed plays of William Shakespeare have been molded into countless forms, but it is in their original, now antiquated and difficult (to some) arrangement that most would suggest being superior.

In attempting to be understood, do we dumb ourselves down to the point that we insult our listener and casually make them dumber, too? Should we not communicate above the fifth-grade level? Or might we simply expect more of ourselves and our fellow humans? They are not as like a troglodyte as we might expect. We all have word gaps. Is it the same to hold that we were “lazy after eating” as to say that we found ourselves lost in our “postprandial torpor?”

Intentionally using language to exclude should shame the speaker, not the listener. But shouldn’t intentionally assuming a readers ignorance disgrace the writer, just the same? It has never been easier to look up a word and learn a bit. And we are not as smart as we think, and others are not likely as stupid.


More Headlines

Danielle WilsonOpinion: Can’t catch a (quiet) break CIW COVER 0116 Jeff Loeser pic 4Magic Moments: Westfield resident has followed his passion since childhood CIC 0123 COM MLK4Carmel honors life and legacy of MLK CIC COM 0116 NCLNational Charity League of Carmel earns award, seeks new members CIC COM 0116 Youth transition team 2High school student gives voice to Carmel youth as part of mayor’s transition team
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact