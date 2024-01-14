Zionsville Community Schools acquires more propane-fueled buses

Zionsville Community Schools recently made changes to its bus system to accommodate student population growth and support the environment.

According to Amy Eaton, transportation manager for Zionsville Community Schools, 54 buses are now fueled by propane Autogas that supports a healthy environment.

“We love operating propane buses,” Eaton stated in a press release. “They produce less pollution, which is great for our students. They’re much quieter, which benefits the drivers, and they provide fuel savings, which is great for the school.”

The school corporation initially began using propane school buses in 2020 with 21 buses. With the addition of 33 buses, the vehicles now cover 73 percent of the school’s routes.

ZCS has also partnered with Co-Alliance, which “delivers innovative solutions in propane, fuels, grain, seed” and more to customers, to install propane fueling stations on-site at the school. The school district has two propane stations in different lots.

“Our long-term goal is to have the majority of our buses using propane,” Eaton stated.

For more, visit zcs.k12.in.us/apps/pages/transportation.