Indianapolis Children’s Choir Publishing House to release founder’s choral series

By Ken Severson

Joshua Pedde is a music man.

And a publishing man too and he wants to make sure others with good music get heard, especially with the Indianapolis Children’s Choir.

The Carmel resident is the artistic director of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, which boasts one of the largest children’s choir programs in the world. Pedde also is one of the minds behind the Indianapolis Children’s Choir Publishing House, which is in partnership with Beckenhorst Press of Columbus, Ohio.

And this partnership recently announced a new choral series from Henry Leck, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir founder, and conductor laureate.

“We are very excited to have Henry Leck have his series at the publishing house,” Pedde said. “He has made such an impact on the field of choral music for over 30 years. We are proud to have him join us.”

Founded nearly three years ago, the Indiana Children’s Choir new publishing arm publishes choral music for all ages and levels from composers, who submit their work.

If accepted, Pedde said the material can be shared with other music teachers.

“We try to reward them for their work,” Pedde said.

And they try to encourage composers who submit material but have it turned down because it does not suit the choir’s needs.

“We let them know why their work doesn’t fit our needs,” Pedde said. “We try to give feedback and hopefully they continue to try and submit their work with others.”

Pedde works with Leeann Starkey, who is co-editor of the ICC Publishing House and also the curriculum coordinator, as well as a director with the choir. Hamilton County resident Patrick Fata works with both to provide new music.

“I’m also one of the editors,” Pedde said. “We all go through the material sent to us.”

In addition to the new choral series, the ICC Publishing House is releasing 12 additional songs that range in style and voice arrangement, Pedde said.

Pedde, who has been with ICC for nearly a quarter of a century, has also branched out musically.

Additionally, Pedde is the artistic director of the Anderson Area Children’s Choir, and he has been a conductor and clinician throughout the United States. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Coastal Song Choir Festival.