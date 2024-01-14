Comic book creation event returns to Fishers library

Noblesville Creates is hosting its 11th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge Jan. 20 in the Ignite Studio at Hamilton East Public Library in Fishers. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees will be challenged to create and present a comic book from scratch.

“It sounds a little daunting. People often say, ‘What constitutes a comic book?’ Well, it’s words and pictures in order, telling a story,” said Noblesville resident Stuart Sayger, a professional illustrator who helped launch the event and is serving as a judge and featured artist. “That doesn’t mean you need to have superheroes, that doesn’t mean you need to have anything other than the story you wish to cover.”

Each year, a grand champion is chosen, and a book is later created with submissions from every participant. There are also workshops prior to the event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and 18.

The event started in 2013. Executive Director of Noblesville Creates Aili McGIll said the program has generated more than 1,000 pages of content.

McGill said the event is open to people of all skill levels, from elementary school students to aspiring adult comic book artists.

Sayger enjoys seeing participants return who have participated in previous events.

“Often, somebody comes to this event, they’re not sure what they’re getting into,” Sayger said. “They make a comic book, they get it under their belt for the first time, and then they say, ‘I really liked this. I want to come back next year. Now that I’ve done one, what can I do next time?’”

Cost is $30 for in-person participants and $25 for online participants. Admission to the event is free for nonparticipants.