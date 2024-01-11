Wallace appointed Lawrence fire chief

Bob Wallace has been appointed as the new Lawrence Fire Department chief. Wallace, who was sworn in Jan. 1, succeeds longtime Chief Dino Batalis, who retired effective Jan. 5.

According to an announcement from the City of Lawrence, Wallace has fulfilled various roles over his 26-year career, including firefighter, paramedic, EMS duty officer, union president, lieutenant, captain, division chief and deputy chief.

“Wallace possesses multiple certifications, including hazardous materials, fire and emergency medical services,” the announcement stated. “He is a certified primary instructor (EMS) and firefighter instructor, and holds certifications in advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support. Additionally, he earned two associate degrees from Ivy Tech, specializing in paramedic science and fire science.”

According to the announcement, Wallace also has trained in weapons of mass destruction response and mitigation, completing advanced courses at various national training facilities.

“Through these programs, Chief Wallace has acquired knowledge in diverse areas including incident command during (weapons of mass destruction) events, chemical and biological integrated response, radiological/nuclear incidents and incident response to terrorist bombings to name a few,” the announcement stated.

In August, Wallace was designated as a Chief Fire Officer by the Commission on Professional Credentialing. The title acknowledges excellence in experience, education, professional development, contributions to the field, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.