Snapshot: Author visit launches effort to promote civility in Carmel 

Alexandra O. Hudson, author of “The Soul of Civility,” spoke about concepts in her book and answered questions from the audience during an event Jan. 10 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell organized the event, “Civility: We Can Do Better,” to launch a continued local discussion on civility and identify ways to promote the concept in the community. Hudson is set to speak at another community discussion in March in the Village of WestClay. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)