Plato’s Closet opens location in Zionsville

Plato’s Closet, a leading teen and young adult retail resale concept, had the grand opening of its location in the Zionsville and Whitestown area Jan. 11.

At Plato’s Closet, customers can save up to 70 percent off trendy, brand-name clothing and accessories and receive cash on the spot for gently used items.

The new location at 6298 Mills Dr. is owned by former Plato’s Closet employee and Zionsville resident Whitney Brown. Brown found her first job at Plato’s Closet at age 15 and began accumulating professional experience in the retail industry.

Now, 22 years later, she decided to open her own franchise location. The store brings Zionsville and Whitestown residents a sustainable shopping option that provides a variety of styles for teens and young adults.

“To own my own Plato’s Closet location is such a full-circle moment for me,” Brown said. “Being able to say that the first business I opened was a Plato’s Closet would make my 15-year-old self so proud. The brand’s sustainability efforts and affordable prices are what initially drew me into working at Plato’s Closet in the first place. And now, I can proudly say that I am bringing a business I am extremely passionate about to my home community.”

On Jan. 11, the first 40 customers in line received a free bag of donuts, and the first 20 customers in line got a $20 gift card. The next ten customers received a $10 gift card.

For more information or store hours, call (317) 768-3122 or visit platoscloset.com/locations/zionsville-in.