Noblesville resident retires as Colts’ scoreboard operator

After 40 years of operating the scoreboard during Indianapolis Colts home games, Noblesville resident Charles Leonard is calling it a career.

Leonard, whose last game was Jan. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, decided to retire from the role after the 2023-24 season. He has been the Colts’ only scoreboard operator since the team moved to Indianapolis from Baltimore for the start of the 1984 season. The Colts originally played in the Hoosier Dome — later rechristened the RCA Dome — before LOS became their new home in 2008.

“I still feel like I can do the job well,” said Leonard, a retired educator who served as Hamilton County Southeastern Schools Corp. superintendent from 1984 to 2001. “I don’t want to have somebody say, ‘Hey, you’re a little bit slower than you used to be.’ I want to leave while I’m still on my game, not when I’m losing it.”

Besides operating the scoreboard for Colts games, Leonard also ran the scoreboard for other events inside the stadium, including the Big Ten Football Championship, an NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, IHSAA state football championships and high school basketball games, among other sporting events.

Leonard said he became a scoreboard operator “almost accidental(ly).” His brother-in-law submitted an application to operate the replay screen and message boards in the old Hoosier Dome, but the facility also needed someone to operate the scoreboard.

Leonard said he was interested in the position because he liked sports.

“When we arrived in 1984, we had only a few months to pull together an impromptu team of staff and volunteers just to turn on the lights, find our way around town and play our first game,” Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward stated. “Running the scoreboard on game days is one of the most vital parts of the fan experience, so we’re so grateful to have stumbled upon Chuck in 1984 and that he said yes to joining our team.”

Memorable moments for Leonard include a Halloween Monday night game in 1988 when Colts running back Eric Dickerson rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns and electrified the crowd. Many in attendance wore masks of TV commentators Al Michaels, Frank Gifford and Dan Dierdorf. Another favorite moment was when the Colts rallied to beat the Patriots in the 2006 AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl.

In 40 years, Leonard only missed one event he was assigned to work — because he had the flu and pneumonia. He never missed a Colts game.

“There aren’t many people who have worked all 40 seasons in Indy, so Chuck is special to us, and we thank him for being/playing such a big role in so many great Colts games and memories,” Ward stated.

Leonard said he will miss being a scoreboard operator. He will be replaced by Jon Glesing.

“The next regular season home game in 2024 will not be the same without Chuck Leonard,” stated Eric Neuburger, stadium director for Lucas Oil Stadium. “Forty years of service to the Hoosier Dome, RCA Dome and Lucas Oil Stadium is simply extraordinary. He has quietly saved the day at Lucas Oil Stadium more times than I can count and is known for showing up for events of all types ready to perform at the highest level. We will miss Chuck in the press box next year.”