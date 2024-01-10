Dirty Dough opens in Zionsville

Dirty Dough, a dessert company offering cookies featuring combinations of layers, mix-ins or filling within the dough, recently opened at 6634 Whitestown Pkwy. in Zionsville. It held a grand opening Jan. 6. Attendees received a free cookie. The company also has stores in Fishers and on North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis. The Zionsville location is open for pickup and delivery Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more at dirtydoughcookies.com. (Photo courtesy of Jeremy Dvine)