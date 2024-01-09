SullivanMunce prepares for first exhibit of the year

On Jan. 13, the first 40 artists of all ages and abilities who entered SullivanMunce Cultural Center between 10 a.m. and noon were made automatically eligible for the center’s first exhibit of 2024, First Come First Hung.

According to the center, the exhibit allows amateur and professional artists to showcase their art in the center’s galleries from Jan. 20 through Feb. 24.

Submissions were free for members and artists 17 and under and $15 for adult nonmembers. All works will be available throughout the exhibit, and artists will receive 70 percent of the sale.

An artist who participates will receive the Eddie Keller Mahaney Creative Award of Merit. The award honors artist Edie Kellar Mahaney, the founding director of the Munce Art Center.

According to the center, the award will give $100 to a First Come First Hung participant. The award is given to a youth or adult participant who “exhibits a unique originality and a colorful, creative expression that instills joy.”

To learn more, visit sullivanmunce.org.