Athlete of the week: Senior guard picks up scoring for Zionsville Community High School girls basketball team

Zionsville Community High School senior guard Emma Haan has made it her mission to help her team make up for the graduation loss of 2023 Indiana Miss Basketball Laila Hull.

“I think that I’ve made the most improvement in my leadership, as that was one of my major focuses at the beginning of the season, and also my overall scoring mindset,” Haan said. “I think I’ve been more of an offensive threat this season than any other previous season.”

The 5-foot-7 Haan averaged a team-high 14.8 points in the first 16 games for the Eagles (13-3). She averaged 10.4 as a junior, 9.3 as a sophomore and 6.3 as a freshman.

“My role has changed in that I needed to step up and score more this year with some key players graduating,” she said. “It has been an adjustment, especially with defenders keying in on what I like to do, but it has certainly helped me grow as a basketball player.”

Zionsville coach Andy Maguire said Haan has developed into a more consistent scorer.

“She is very good with the ball in her hands and has improved on playing without the ball,” Maguire said. “Emma has a high basketball IQ, and this has improved with time and experience.”

Haan has improved her shooting percentage from 40 percent last season to 46 percent so far this season. She said she spends 30 minutes after practice working on her shot.

She said she is working “on getting that depth and working on pull-ups for when I can’t just spot up and shoot 3s.”

Haan said she has aways led by example.

“As a senior leader this year, I put more of a focus on vocal leadership,” Haan said. “Helping my teammates by telling them where to go, what to do, but also being encouraging so that we can build a positive culture within our team. I think that is very important and is going to be crucial as we play in the tournament.”

Maguire said Haan plays hard every day.

“Her range is very good and her ability to hit the 3 in crucial situations makes her a big threat to all of our opponents,” Maguire said. “Emma is also very coachable. She takes constructive criticism or coaching well and she is a pleasure to coach.”

Haan has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Vermont next season.

“It really felt like home when I went out there,” Haan said of Vermont. “I could see myself fitting in with the girls both on and off of the court. They play really hard, share the ball and I felt like it was a system I would fit well in. I also really loved the coaches and culture of the team.”

Favorite subject: Science/biology

Favorite TV show; “Gilmore Girls’

Favorite athlete: Mason Gillis

Favorite musician: Taylor Swift