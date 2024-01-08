Free community workshop in Carmel to focus on mental, physical, financial health 

The Carmel Clay Public Library and Roundabout Fitness nonprofit are partnering to host a free community workshop called Fresh Start from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 13.

The event is designed to prepare attendees for the new year by providing mental, physical and financial health presentations by local professionals. Participants will learn how to identify common mistakes when setting goals, how to avoid those mistakes and discover ways to stay on track while making positive changes.

Speakers at the event include Roundabout Fitness founder Samantha LaMar; Courtney Reimmuth, owner of Grey Matters Brain Training Studio; retired Carmel Police Department Officer Brian Martin; Wilson Wambugu, owner of Wilson Fit; and Cathy Schmeltz, Ramsey Preferred Coach and Financial Peace University Coordinator.

Registration is required at carmelclaylibrary.org. Learn more at roundaboutfitness.org.