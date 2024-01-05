Obituary: Sally Jean (Gaskeen) Simon

Sally Jean (Gaskeen) Simon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away Friday, December 22, 2023 at the age of 87.

Sally was born on October 11, 1936 to Robert and Laura Gaskeen in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Boardman High School and attended Ohio State University.

She was married on March 3, 1956 to Donald M Simon in Youngstown, OH and shortly afterward moved to St. Louis, MO. She and Don began their family there where they had four children; Lori, Kurt, Jane and Marsha. Don and Sally shared 65 years happily married until Don passed on December 12, 2021.

In 1976, Don and Sally transferred from St. Louis, MO to Carmel IN with their 4 teenagers. In 1979 she found her entrepreneurial spirit with her new venture, The Nail Place, in Indianapolis, which she co-owned for 25 years.

Sally was a devout Christian who attended church all her life and was a regular parishioner at St Mark’s Church in Carmel. She also loved being part of bible study groups. She had no doubt that she would be reunited with Don and all her loved ones in heaven.

She loved playing golf with her friends at River Glen and Brookshire Golf courses. She and Don spent a lot of time playing in couples groups and she also loved playing in women’s groups where she met many wonderful friends.

She was a 40-year breast cancer survivor and was blessed with a healthy life afterwards, remaining physically active throughout her life.

Sally loved attending biennial family reunions that began in 1976 in Buffalo, NY. She was fortunate to attend her last reunion in July this year. She truly valued retaining close relationships with her extended family. Sally had two brothers, Robert Wilhelm (Sarasota, FL) deceased and William Gaskeen who still resides in Youngstown, OH.

Sally enjoyed hosting parties – golf groups, bridge groups, holiday dinners, race parties, cookouts, Colts games and even a backyard wedding for her youngest daughter, Marsha.

For 65 wonderful years, Sally was married to Don who preceded her in death in 2021. Sally is survived by her four children, Lori Shipley (Steve), Kurt Simon, Jane Caskey (Bill), Marsha Oburn (Bob), four grandchildren; Kelly Simon (Clayton Stobbs), Kara Kempf (Cody), Danyelle Simon, Taylor Simon (Mike Brand), and four great-grandchildren, Evan (7), Sawyer (7), Palmer (7 mos.) and Matthew (4 mos.).

Sally’s memorial service will be held Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Marks Church 4780 E. 126th St Carmel, IN 46033. St. Marks will stream the service on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stmarkscarmel

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sally’s name to St. Marks United Methodist Church in Carmel.