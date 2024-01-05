Snapshot: Carmel elected officials take ceremonial oath of office at event disrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators   

Carmel’s recently elected mayor, city councilors, judge and clerk took the oath of office at a ceremonial inauguration event Jan. 4 at the Palladium. U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a native of Carmel, gave remarks at the event, which were interrupted by a group of several people demonstrating against U.S. support for Israel in the ongoing war. Police escorted the demonstrators out of the event. (Photos by Adam Seif)
Snapshot: Carmel elected officials take ceremonial oath of office at event disrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators0
