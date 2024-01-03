Current Publishing
You are at:»»»8 pickleball courts coming to former fan factory building in Carmel
8 pickleball courts coming to former fan factory building in Carmel
A rendering of The Dink House. (Courtesy of Tom Davidson)

8 pickleball courts coming to former fan factory building in Carmel

0
By on Carmel Business Local

The Dink House will help take on the demand for more pickleball courts in Carmel.

It is set to occupy 20,000 square feet of the space in the building previously home to the Horton Fan Factory. Turner Woodard purchased the 80,000-square-foot facility at 201 W. Carmel Dr. in January 2022.

CIC DOUGH 0109 The Dink House 2
Davidson

The Dink House, which co-owner Tom Davidson said will likely open in April, is on the southwest side of the building, which places it near Monon Trail.

“We’ll have eight cushioned full-sized courts under that one roof with a players’ lounge,” Davidson said. “We’ll have two dinking courts for warmup and practice. Probably 65 percent of the game involves dinking (a soft shot designed to limit the opponent from making an attacking shot) at some point. The ceilings are extremely high for most pickleball venues, which is great for us to have. We’ve brought in state-of-the-art lighting.”

Davidson said the eight courts are surrounded by fencing so balls don’t roll onto other courts.

“There were six poles in these 20,000 square feet that had to be moved 12 feet west so we could have five courts going in one direction and have 60 feet of space,” Davidson said. “That’s what we’re going through right now is approval from the state to move those poles.”

Davidson said the plan is to have extra-long courts to enhance the experience for players.

Davidson co-owns The Dink House with fellow Carmel resident Sue Estep, who co-owns Roundtripper Sports Academy in Westfield with her husband, Chris Estep.

Davidson started Pastime Tournaments, a travel baseball tournament company, in 2006.

“So, my background is in event management,” he said. “In 2021, I started the Amateur Pickleball Association for tournaments. We’ve run weekend tournaments around the country, probably 70 or 80 a year.”

The Dink House will likely eventually have eight to 12 employees, Davidson said.

“This is a membership-based facility,” Davidson said. “Several membership opportunities will have 24-hour access. The others will have the normal booking times from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.”

Hollywood Cheer and Tumble also recently moved into the building.

T.J. Woodard, Turner’s son and head asset manager for Turner James Investments, said there will be a little bit of everything in the space.

“There is going to be gymnastics, dance and some music and instructional classroom,” he said. “There will be sports and athletic training. There are a host of things going in there that haven’t been fully decided on yet. There are going to be a lot of very interactive tenants. It’s going to be a lot better use than an old fan factory.”

For more, thedinkhouse.com.


More Headlines

CIF COM DistrictSouthUpdate 010924 1District South development in Fishers ready to break ground CIG COM 2024Preview 1 1Looking ahead: New mayoral administration to lead Lawrence with various projects underway CIG COM 2024Preview 2Looking Ahead: New mayoral administration to lead Lawrence with various projects underway CiN 0102 COVER Looking Ahead 1Looking Ahead: Construction projects, new council members, adult education program coming in 2024 CiW 1114 COM Election Story 1A Look Ahead: Westfield rings in New Year with dramatic change cityhallCarmel in brief — January 2, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact