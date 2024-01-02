Snapshot: Santa visits Outlook Hamilton

Outlook Hamilton, a 55-and-older active adult community, held a Selfies with Santa event Dec. 21. Attendees were able to bring their kids, grandkids and pets to get photos with Santa. The event was free with cookies and cocoa.
Snapshot: Santa visits Outlook Hamilton0
