Snapshot: Santa visits Outlook Hamilton

Outlook Hamilton, a 55-and-older active adult community, held a Selfies with Santa event Dec. 21. Attendees were able to bring their kids, grandkids and pets to get photos with Santa. The event was free with cookies and cocoa.


