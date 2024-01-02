Night & Day diversions – January 2, 2023

‘Menopause, the Musical”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Menopause, the Musical” Jan. 5 through Feb. 4 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Feinstein’s presents “Melissa Errico: The Life and Loves of a Broadway Baby” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5-6 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Peanut Butter & Jam

The Peanut Butter & Jam series will feature Movers and Shakers with Relevations Dance Company at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 6. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.