Concerts for a Cause set to return for 8th season

Bruce Kidd has a dual purpose for Concerts for a Cause.

The Carmel resident wants to raise money for nonprofits but also wants to provide exposure for a variety of performing artists to the Indianapolis area.

“I love meeting these talented artists from all over the U.S.,” said Kidd, co-founder and president of Concerts for a Cause. “I have great admiration for singer-songwriters who can move our emotions with their words and music. Live music performed well is magic.”

The series will open with a return visit by Michael McDermott, who is back by popular demand. McDermott will open the concert series Feb. 10 at the Indianapolis Art Center, the venure for all four 2024 concerts.

“Michael McDermott played for us two years ago, and so many people told me how great he was that I wanted to have him back to kick off 2024,” Kidd said.

Kidd said all the nonprofits are new this year, and this is the eighth year for the season. Kidd said the series received record donations of more than $140,000 for four local organizations. The most the group had donated in one year previously was $80,000.

“We have built a very nice base of supporters, but at each concert (200 guests), we will have 30 to 40 percent regulars and the balance being new guests,” Kidd said. 

The Feb. 10 concert will support Teenworks, an innovative program that provides at-risk teens with summer jobs and mentoring to prepare for life after high school.

The May 11 concert will feature three national recording artists: Dan Navarro, Alice Peacock and Jesse Lynn Madera. The concert will benefit Outside The Box, which provides support and services to adults living with developmental challenges.

The Michigan Rattlers, a folk-rock band, will perform Aug. 17. It will benefit Same As U, a program that provides education, social interactions and support for young adults with developmental disabilities.

Singer-songwriter Paul Thorn will close the season with a Nov. 9 concert. Donations will support Seeds of Caring, which empowers children to use their time and talents to help create a better community with their hearts and hands.

For more, visit indyconcertsforacause.org.


