Athlete of the week: Noblesville High School senior guard born to play basketball

It might be a slight exaggeration but Noblesville High School senior point guard Aaron Fine claims he has been playing basketball since he was born.

“With my dad coaching, my first word was ‘ball’ and my phrase was ‘ball shoot,’” Fine said.

Fine’s father, Matt Fine, is a Millers assistant coach for head coach Scott McClelland and was previously head coach of Muncie Central and Winchester.

“I’m kind of like another coach on the floor, which is helpful to my teammates,” Aaron Fine said. “I can talk to Coach Mac or talk to my dad or one of the assistants and we can figure out things together.”

Fine averaged team highs of 17.1 points and 4.4 assists per game in the first seven games for the Millers (6-1). His shooting percentage was 49 percent, including 32 percent from 3-point range.

The four-year varsity player averaged 13.8 points as a junior, 13.7 as a sophomore and 5.2 as a freshman.

“I’ve gotten a lot better and running our offense,” Fine said. “I’ve always been able to score, but I’ve done a lot better about getting people involved. Overall, I’ve just grown as a leader.”

Fine, who is one of three returning starters, said he has always been a vocal leader.

“With us winning the sectional last year, our goal is just taking the next step and, hopefully, getting a deeper run in the tournament,” he said. “Our sectional is so tough that we can’t really look past it. There are probably four or five of the top 15 teams (in the state) in the sectional. We’re just trying to keep getting better.”

McClelland said Fine had the luxury of growing up around the game.

“One of his strongest attributes is he just loves being in the gym,” McClelland said. “He likes staying afterwards and shooting. Aaron will come in and shoot on his own on the weekends, after school and before school.”

McClelland said Fine thrives because of his passion for the game.

“We’ve asked a lot from him with his leadership, not just being a leader or point guard, but having another voice on the floor,” McClelland said. “He’s tried to take steps with his leadership each year. He’s off to a good start. The one thing that he has done a better job of this year is rebounding. We’re going to need him to be an integral piece for our team to be successful.”

Fine said he wants to play in college at some level and major in business.

Fine’s younger brother, Adam, is a sophomore who splits time between the varsity and junior varsity teams.

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Steph Curry

Favorite musician: Biggie Smalls

Favorite movies: “The Avengers” series