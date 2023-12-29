Current Publishing
Carmel unveils plans for $13M Monon improvements south of Midtown

The City of Carmel has released renderings and details of its plans to widen and enhance the Monon Greenway between Walnut Street and City Center Drive.

Set to go out to bid in the spring of 2024, improvements will include a playground, public gathering spaces and other amenities. The greenway is set to be widened from 14 to 140 feet to align with improvements to the north previously made to the Monon Greenway through Midtown.

Redevelopment planned adjacent to the project area includes the Great American Songbook Museum to the west and an unnamed project envisioned to include a food hall to the east. A timeline for construction of those projects has not been determined.

The $13 million project to improve the Monon Greenway is funded through a bond issue and $500,000 from the Carmel Redevelopment Commission’s urban parks fund, which is set to partially cover the cost of the playground.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.


