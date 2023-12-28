Infrastructure project to close portion of Carmel Main Street for up to 8 weeks

Underground infrastructure replacement work will begin on or after Jan. 15, 2024, on W. Main Street between Guilford Road and Old Meridian Street. This will result in the closure of a short section of W. Main Street for up to eight weeks.

Modifications to the storm water collection system will be taking place within the right of way as well as installation of a new water main.

Detour routes will take drivers on Guilford Road and Old Meridian Street. A separate pedestrian and bicycle detour will be in place along Main Street for the duration of the road closure.

Access to residences and businesses in the area will remain open.