‘White Christmas”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “White Christmas” through Dec. 31 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Feinstein’s presents David Ranalli’s “Deceptions: An Evening of Magic and Lies” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 and Craig A. Meyer’s “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Experience” at 7:30 and 10:45 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com