Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville resident’s sculpture displayed at trailhead
Zionsville resident’s sculpture displayed at trailhead
Mark McGarvey and his trailhead sculpture at 10230 Zionsville Rd. (Photos courtesy of Carla Howie)

Zionsville resident’s sculpture displayed at trailhead

0
By on Zionsville Community

Mark McGarvey, a Zionsville resident and the owner of Project Factory — a custom fabrication company — has created a new sculpture at the new Rail Trail trailhead at 10230 Zionsville Rd.

CIZ 1226 COM WingzSculpture1
The idea for the sculpture was inspired by the sheet metal and rivets found on trains and Zionsville Community School’s mascot, the eagle.

“As a lifetime lover of public art, I’ve always thought it would be great to see more public sculptures around town,” McGarvey said. “When I was given the opportunity to build a sculpture at the new trailhead of the Big 4 Rail Trail, I was excited to do so.”

McGarvey said the idea for the sculpture, which he titled ‘WINGZ,’ was inspired by the sheet metal and rivets found on trains. He was also inspired by the eagle mascot for Zionsville Community Schools.

“I chose to design a wind-driven kinetic sculpture to give the wings more life,” McGarvey said.

McGarvey thanked the Zionsville Cultural District for helping get the project off the ground and the Zionsville Parks Department for its coordination efforts and infrastructure support.

A ribbon cutting was held for the trailhead Nov. 30. The sculpture is displayed at Mile Marker 0.

For more about Project Factory, visit IndyProjectFactory.com.


More Headlines

CiN 1226 COVER Mayoral preview 1Vision quest: Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen focuses on future heading into term CIG COM WhyLawrence 122623 1Why Lawrence?: Community offers diversity, unique military history, easy access to amenities hunter picVehicle pursuit leads to Noblesville resident charged CIW 1226 COM WestfieldGiving1Westfield Giving provides gifts for local youth in need CiN 1226 COM Two Chicks District Co 2“Good Bones” co-star to relocate store to Noblesville CIF COM WhyFishers 122623 1Why Fishers?: In midst of big changes, city maintains small-town sense of community
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact