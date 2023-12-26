Zionsville resident’s sculpture displayed at trailhead

Mark McGarvey, a Zionsville resident and the owner of Project Factory — a custom fabrication company — has created a new sculpture at the new Rail Trail trailhead at 10230 Zionsville Rd.

“As a lifetime lover of public art, I’ve always thought it would be great to see more public sculptures around town,” McGarvey said. “When I was given the opportunity to build a sculpture at the new trailhead of the Big 4 Rail Trail, I was excited to do so.”

McGarvey said the idea for the sculpture, which he titled ‘WINGZ,’ was inspired by the sheet metal and rivets found on trains. He was also inspired by the eagle mascot for Zionsville Community Schools.

“I chose to design a wind-driven kinetic sculpture to give the wings more life,” McGarvey said.

McGarvey thanked the Zionsville Cultural District for helping get the project off the ground and the Zionsville Parks Department for its coordination efforts and infrastructure support.

A ribbon cutting was held for the trailhead Nov. 30. The sculpture is displayed at Mile Marker 0.

For more about Project Factory, visit IndyProjectFactory.com.